ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a killer after a former Playboy model is found murdered on the Main Line. Sources tell Eyewitness News that authorities obtained surveillance pictures of a man going into Christina Kraft’s apartment with her last Friday and into Saturday.

He then left alone. Police think he robbed her while she was sleeping.

Police were able to identify the man from Friday and served a search warrant on his Southwest Philadelphia home on Wednesday. Inside the home on the 6500 block of Theodore Street, they found bags and other items taken from Kraft’s apartment.

He is not in custody. Officials in Montgomery County believe the man from Theodore Street may also be the killer.

Another surveillance camera captured Kraft going into her apartment with a man at 3 a.m. on Wednesday. She was later found dead that day.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be homicide by strangulation.