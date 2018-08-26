Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What on earth is that dog doing? Many pet owners have had this exact thought, sometimes repeatedly. Understanding pet behavior can leave you scratching your head. Leaning, whirling, tail chasing, digging are all behaviors that probably ring a bell for dog owners. Due to their instinctive drives and long history, dogs especially have behaviors that might seem foreign and confusing to their owner, but this week’s CBS3 Pet Project seeks to clear it up some.

Carol Erickson and Jan Carabeo discuss these common dog behaviors and the historic reasons as to why these behaviors exist. Dog experts say that dogs often lean on their owners, because they want to be as close as they can be. “It’s a very good thing,” adds Carol Erickson. An example, digging in their beds, is a prehistoric holdover from times long gone when they had to prepare their own beds. Plenty more explanations behind dog behaviors are expounded upon by Carol.