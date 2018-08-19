  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Once a family has known the love of a pet and become accustomed to the joy of their presence, it might seem like a good idea to welcome a second pet into the household. While that can be a great idea, especially considering how many adoptable pets reside in shelters, there are a couple considerations to make first before introducing a new pet into the home.

During this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson and Jan Carabeo discuss ways to successfully get a new dog acquainted to a dog that’s already established and comfortable in the household. Although it’s a decision that should not be taken lightly, Carol asserts that it can be very rewarding. Behaviorists believe that dogs should be socialized and that adding a second dog into a household can be very beneficial in terms of companionship. Another interesting fact that she shared is that when dogs are similar in terms of size and weight, they’re more likely to not have issues with dominance or fighting.

These are just a few of the many fantastic insights Carol provided when considering whether or not to get a second dog. As Carol’s special guests and very own dogs Marvin and Fred show in Sunday’s segment, two dogs can become great pals when introduced properly.

