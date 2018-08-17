Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

THE WILDWOODS, N.J. (CBS) — There are many unique things to see and do around the Wildwoods. If you want to get beyond the big boardwalk attractions, the Wildwoods probably have a place for you.

There’s more than just Wildwood as North Wildwood, the nearby island of West Wildwood, and Wildwood Crest, with tiny Diamond Beach, round out the group.

Hereford Inlet Lighthouse, the first permanent structure on Five Mile Beach in North Wildwood, was built in 1874, says Scott Jett of the North Wildwood Historical Commission.

“People are amazed that such history has been preserved,” said Jett.

It’s still a working lighthouse that’s managed by the Coast Guard and has a museum on the lower floors.

Right outside, visitors flock to the formal gardens for pictures.

“People are here every day taking pictures,” said Jett.

It’s a short walk to the seawall for some of the best ocean views.

It’s just a two-mile trip over a bridge to the quiet island of West Wildwood.

Wildwood’s the big brother in the middle. An estimated quarter-million people descend on the boardwalk on a typical summer Saturday and they’re from everywhere.

Wildwood barber Levern Fitzpatrick has collected dollars from around the world.

“People from Ghana to Egypt, Canada and Europe,” said Fitzpatrick.

Some Wildwood attractions have been around for generations. Wildwood’s Sightseer Trams have been running for 70 years.

Their most famous operator is John “Gig” Gigliotti with 25 years on the job.

“These are the icons of the Wildwoods,” said Gigliotti.

Gigliotti is an icon, too. Jean Sebastian of Montreal ran over for a photo after recognizing “Gig” from Canadian TV.

“We saw ‘Gig’ on the TV screen and we just met him right away,” said Sebastian.

“You don’t even have to be in Wildwood to be in on the fun. Just tune in to the live Earthcam at the Wildwoods sign.

To the south, you will find Duffer’s restaurant and mini-golf, which is a stone’s throw from Wildwood Crest.

Thousands come to the Crest every summer to stay in the doo-wop hotels, stroll through Centennial Park, ride the bike path along the beach, and, of course, relax on the sand.

Some visit their next-door neighbor, Diamond Beach in Lower Township.

For those in the know, Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest is the spot to capture the setting sun and post social media photos.

Whether you’re looking for a party atmosphere, or a peaceful respite, you can find it in the Wildwoods.