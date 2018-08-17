Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick says he saw something strange after a photo shoot in Manhattan. He and his wife say they’ve notified authorities about it.

Redick claims he saw a woman apparently caged and under a blanket in the back of his car service.

Redick says he and his family jumped out and called police and that’s when the driver took off.

Redick says the car service later told him the driver had been disciplined earlier for bringing along another passenger.

The NYPD says they have no record of the report.