PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been 193 days since the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl but that won’t stop one fan from reminding New England about the loss.
Before the Eagles-Patriots preseason matchup, someone flew a banner which read “41-33 Philly Philly S.B. LII” – the same score as the Super Bowl win.
This fan is just one of the many to remind New England about the loss since the big game.
Earlier this week, another Eagles fan paid for a billboard to greet fans on the only road to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
