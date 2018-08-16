Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been 193 days since the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl but that won’t stop one fan from reminding New England about the loss.

Before the Eagles-Patriots preseason matchup, someone flew a banner which read “41-33 Philly Philly S.B. LII” – the same score as the Super Bowl win.

And circling @GilletteStadium a plane flying a banner that reads “41-33 Philly Philly SB LII” #patriots #eagles pic.twitter.com/shxHbYqftK — Margeaux Gagnon (@MargeauxGagnon) August 16, 2018

Plane just flew over head with this banner flying behind it. This is my expert camera work. #Patriots #Eagles pic.twitter.com/XHO8NseY5P — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 16, 2018

This fan is just one of the many to remind New England about the loss since the big game.

Earlier this week, another Eagles fan paid for a billboard to greet fans on the only road to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

