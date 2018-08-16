BREAKING:Worker Dies After Being Trapped In Collapsed Trench In East Oak Lane
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By Brandon Longo
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been 193 days since the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl but that won’t stop one fan from reminding New England about the loss.

Before the Eagles-Patriots preseason matchup, someone flew a banner which read “41-33 Philly Philly S.B.  LII” – the same score as the Super Bowl win.

gettyimages 914349736 Eagles Fan Trolls Patriots By Flying 41 33 Banner Over Gillette Stadium During Preseason Game

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This fan is just one of the many to remind New England about the loss since the big game.

Earlier this week, another Eagles fan paid for a billboard to greet fans on the only road to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Eagles Billboard Trolling Patriots Fans Now Standing Tall On Only Road To Gillette Stadium

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s