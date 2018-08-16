Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

COLORADO (CBS/CNN) – The husband of a missing, pregnant Colorado woman was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with her disappearance and that of their two young daughters, police in Frederick, Colorado say.

Chris Watts has been charged with three counts each of first degree murder and tampering with evidence, reports CBS Denver.

Watts was taken into custody Wednesday night and is being held in the Weld County jail. He’ll appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Shanann’s family provided a statement to CBS4, saying “It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child, and her two angelic daughters, Bella (4), Celeste (3) were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings. Please keep Shanann’s parents and brother in your prayers.”

Investigators have not yet detailed what Chris Watts reportedly confessed to them. However, the family of Shanann Watts has also been told that Chris Watts has agreed to bring officers to the location of the bodies, so they may be recovered.

Shanann Watts is 15-weeks pregnant and was reported missing on Monday along with her two daughters, Bella, 3, and Celeste, 4.

Frankie Rzucek, who is identified on Shanann Watts’ Facebook page as being her brother, posted overnight on his page saying he just wanted to know why.

“I just want 30 seconds alone with that heartless psychopath. May Satan have mercy on his soul,” Rzucek wrote. “Doesn’t take a genius to know who was suspect.”

CNN affiliate KMGH aired video showing Chris Watts’ pickup truck being towed from the family’s home overnight, as well as investigators removing items from the house in garbage bags.

An unidentified friend told CNN affiliate KDVR that she dropped off Shanann Watts at home about 2 a.m. Monday after they returned from a work trip, and watched her go into the house.

The two planned to meet later, but Watts, 34, didn’t answer her phone or show up for a doctor’s appointment, the friend said.

Police have not provided details on the disappearance or where they were last seen, but said they conducted a welfare check after Watts’ friend called and requested one.

When his wife and daughters were reported missing, Chris Watts said he was hopeful his family was OK.

“My heart is racing a mile a minute,” he told the affiliate.

“It’s not something I could ever, ever fathom would happen in my lifetime, and I have no inclination of where she is. She said she was going to a friend’s house with the kids and that’s the last thing I heard, and that was it. It was very vague.”

Information on Watts’ attorney was not immediately clear.

