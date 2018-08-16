Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey authorities say they found more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana valued at roughly $5.1 million inside a tractor-trailer that was driven by a California man.
Truck driver Guangyu Wu is charged with possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute more than 25 pounds of the drug.
The 45-year-old man, from San Bernadino, faces nearly 22 years in prison if he’s convicted on both counts.
Warren County prosecutors say state police found the marijuana Tuesday during a commercial vehicle inspection in Greenwich. They say the drug was packed in 44 cardboard boxes and its estimated value is $5,145,000.
It wasn’t known Thursday if Wu has retained an attorney.
So what does the government do with all this MJ? Is it true that there is an elite corp of thousands of DEA agents in California tasked full-time with burning small amounts in a well-controlled and environmentally friendly way?
– MJM, in need of a job…