Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect is being held on $1 million bail following a shooting at a Walmart in Cheltenham that left five people injured.

Keenan Jones has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and other related charges.

Police say Jones opened fire and shot five people following an altercation inside the Walmart at 1000 Easton Road on Tuesday evening. None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Report: Thieves Steal $100,000 Worth Of Ramen Noodles

“It seems there was some sort of altercation at the cash register. Words were exchanged. A male pulled the gun from the female’s waistband and started shooting,” said Cheltenham Police Chief John Frye.

According to police, surveillance video shows Jones pulling out a semi-automatic handgun and firing at a man just a few feet away, striking him. Police say the suspect then begins to run through the front of the store and continuing to fire indiscriminately as others run for safety.

During the chaos, a pregnant woman was knocked to the ground and required medical attention.

Police say that following the shooting, Jones fled the scene in a gold Pontiac Grand Prix. A witness told police they saw Jones get rid of a gun at the intersection of Cheltenham and Mount Pleasant Avenues.

Police say Jones then rear-ended a marked Philadelphia Police vehicle on the 1300 block of East Sedgwick Avenue. After striking the cop car, Jones started to run on foot. Two officers who witnessed the crash then began chasing after the suspect.

9 Nurses At Same Hospital Are Pregnant At The Same Time

Police say as officers attempted to detain Jones, a violent struggle ensued as he was resisting arrest. One of the officers suffered a broken right wrist, while the other suffered abrasions, contusions, a black eye and a sprained ankle.

Police say Jones was eventually taken into custody with the help of other officers.

Jones has prior felony convictions.