SALEM, Ore. (CBS) – There’s a baby boom at a hospital in Oregon, but it’s not the patients, it’s the nurses!

Nine nurses in the same unit at Salem Hospital are all pregnant at the same time.

The first baby is already here, but the rest of the moms-to-be are all due by January.

The women swear they didn’t plan it this way.

One nurse said it’s pure coincidence.

Managers say it’ll be tough, but they should be able to cover all of the nurses’ shifts while they are out on maternity leave.