Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that a measles outbreak is affecting 21 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Report: Thieves Steal $100,000 Worth Of Ramen Noodles

According to the CDC, 107 people contracted the disease from Jan. 1 to July 14 of this year. A majority of the people who got measles weren’t vaccinated.

The states affected by the outbreak include Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

Last year, there were 118 measles cases in 15 states and Washington, D.C. The last outbreak happened in 2015 when 188 people were infected.

9 Nurses At Same Hospital Are Pregnant At The Same Time

The CDC says symptoms generally appear about seven to 14 days after a person is infected and can begin with a high fever, cough runny nose and red, watery eyes. The symptoms are then followed by a rash that appears on a person’s face and then spreads downward to the neck, arms, legs and feet.