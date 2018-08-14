Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are known for giving back to the community and Tuesday night before the first pitch against the Red Sox, one special boy received the surprise of a lifetime.

Nine-year-old Danny Feltwell from Margate, New Jersey is a two-time cancer survivor and during the Phillies batting practice he spent some time with one of his favorite players, Jake Arrieta.

“I’m speechless,” said Danny.

For Jake Arrieta spending time with Danny, and other children who are going through tough times, is special.

“It keeps things in perspective; we’re able to do something that brings joy and passion to millions of people, and especially to young men like Danny,” said Arrieta. “[To] see where his spirits are, just to spend some time with him, you know kind of wish him the best along his journey again; it’s just kind of special.”

Danny was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 2 and beat it. In December of 2017, he was diagnosed with cancer for the second time and beat it again. Throughout the process, he was being treated at A.I. duPont Hospital. Danny was discharged from the hospital but still goes back every two weeks for checkups.

“We’re blessed, Danny’s doing very well,” said Danny’s father, Dan Feltwell. “The last fight with pediatric cancer was difficult, but he’s doing extremely well.

Danny says when he was talking to Arrieta they talked about getting together with Jake’s son and playing wiffle ball together.