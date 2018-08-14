PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Will he or won’t he? The season opener is less than four weeks away and we still don’t know if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will play.

Wentz has been limited at practice as he recovers from knee surgery. He tore his ACL during a game against the Los Angeles Rams last December.

Wentz says it’s been his goal to be ready for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6.

“That’s been my goal. There’s been really no secret that it’s gonna be close,” said Wentz. “Seeing where I’m at in camp, finally, hopefully, next week doing 11-on-11, I think, naturally, it’s gonna be close. And ultimately, it won’t be just my call, or [head coach Doug Pederson’s] call, it will come down to what the doctors say, really.”

“We’ll sit down after this game, obviously, and get together with our medical team,” said Pederson. “We’ll discuss the next step in his progression and I’m excited to see where he’s at health wise. He’s done a nice job out here already in these last couple of weeks. I’ll be curious to see where it goes from here.”

If Wentz is unable to go, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will be under center to start the season.

The Eagles have a preseason game against the Patriots on Thursday.