TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — One of two men charged in the deadly shooting at a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

Twenty-three-year-old Amir Armstrong was wounded himself in the June 17 gunfire at the Art All Night Festival in Trenton.

He was moved recently from a medical facility to the Mercer County jail and made an appearance Monday via video conference to plead not guilty to firearms-related charges in Superior Court in Trenton.

2nd Suspect Charged In Trenton Arts Festival Shooting

About 1,000 people were attending the festival that showcases local art, music, food and films when the shooting attributed to a dispute between several neighborhood gangs began.

One suspect, 33-year-old Tahaij Wells was killed. Twenty-six-year-old Davone White also faces weapons charges. A detention hearing for Armstrong is scheduled Thursday.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)