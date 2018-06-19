Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A second suspect has been charged in connection to a shooting at last weekend’s Trenton Arts festival that injured 22 people.

Police charged 26-year-old Davone White with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess a weapon and possession of a large capacity magazine. White remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooting happened at the Roebling Wire Works Building on the 600 block of South Clinton Avenue, around 2:45 a.m. last Sunday. Authorities say the shooting was gang-related. They believe several neighborhood gangs had a dispute at the venue, and multiple suspects began shooting at each other, with police returning fire.

Police say one of the suspected shooters was killed in the gunfire. That alleged shooter authorities say was Tahaij Wells who had just been paroled for a homicide related charge.

A third suspect 23-year-old Amir “Mir” Armstrong is in police custody and has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

More 1,000 people attended the 12th annual festival that brings together art and music.