CHICAGO - MAY 23: Shopping carts sit inside a Target store on May 23, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. Today, Target Corp. reported an 18 per cent increase in their first-quarter profit, beating analysts\' expectations. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)CHICAGO - MAY 23: Shopping carts sit inside a Target store on May 23, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. Today, Target Corp. reported an 18 per cent increase in their first-quarter profit, beating analysts\' expectations. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Target’s newest Philadelphia location is set to open this weekend.

Officials tell CBS Philly the new Northern Liberties store, located near 6th and Spring Garden at 456 N. 5th St., is set to open on Sunday, Aug. 19.

Target is also opening a new store in Camden County, New Jersey.

The store located, 650 W Cuthbert Blvd, Haddon Township, will also open on Aug. 19.

 

 

