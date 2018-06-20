Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Target is holding a job fair on Thursday for their new Northern Liberties location.

The company says they will be hiring roughly 100 team members.

“We are excited to build a talented team of about 100 new team members who will help us serve the residents and visitors of Northern Liberties and surrounding neighborhoods. We look forward to growing our team while providing them meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills for their careers,” said Michael Kostandin, store team leader, Target.

The job fair will be held June 21-23 at the Sonesta Philadelphia at 1800 Market St.

The Northern Liberties store, located near 6th and Spring Garden at 456 N. 5th St., is set to open on Aug. 19.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit Target.com/careers to apply in advance of the job fair date, and can also apply in person each day.