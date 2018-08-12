Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

More likely than not, most pet owners are used to their pet couch-surfing and hogging the comfy thrown. However, pet owners might not be familiar with pets counter-surfing. Yes, counter-surfing.

During this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson and David Spunt discuss the dangers associated with counter-surfing. For those unfamiliar with the term, it describes when more adventurous, or even simply curious, pets cleverly jump or climb their way onto a countertop. “I have had to learn with certain dogs, certain dogs don’t do it, but many others will actually stand on their hind legs or be able to jump up onto the counters. And that’s when they can get into some real trouble,” Carol explained. Afterward, she explained several methods that pet owners might find useful to deter pets from counter-surfing and precautions that are helpful to keep pets as safe as possible.