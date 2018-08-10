CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Days after two Camden detectives were ambushed by a gunman while sitting in their unmarked car on National Night Out, another community gathering was held just blocks away from the shooting scene in hopes of building relationships with residents and the police.

“I think so often in the past we weren’t perceived as being unapproachable and I think an event like this brings us together and takes away the labels and stigmas that we might have towards each other,” said Captain Gabriel Camacho with the Camden County Police Department.

The department hopes the bonds built here lead to trust and even crime tips.

A timely hope since just this week police put out a request to the public asking for help in identifying two men involved in the shooting of two detectives.

“It’s absolutely horrible. I hear about it everywhere, but I didn’t think it would happen here,” said Corrine Stout.

People in Camden, like Stout, believe a fun annual event like this, could help someone, get past one biggest barrier preventing them from coming forward.

“If they don’t know any officers they may be afraid to speak up,” she says.

Reward Raised To $50,000 For Information Leading To Arrests Of Suspects In Shooting Of Camden County Detectives

There still is a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the two suspects.

If you recognize either of the two people or have information on this shooting, call Camden County Metro Detective Caffarelli Police Department at 856-757-7042.