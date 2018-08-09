Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral arrangements are set for the 7-year-old girl killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Manayunk earlier this week.

The service for Kayden Mancuso will be held Saturday at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Yardley.

Family Members Say Man Who Killed Daughter In Murder-Suicide Had Violent History, Bit Man’s Ear Off In Bar Fight

Kayden was a student at Edgewood Elementary School in Bucks County.

Police say she was killed by her father at his home in Manayunk over the weekend amid a custody battle.