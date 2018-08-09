  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMBig Brother
    10:01 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kayden Mancuso, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral arrangements are set for the 7-year-old girl killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Manayunk earlier this week.

The service for Kayden Mancuso will be held Saturday at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Yardley.

Family Members Say Man Who Killed Daughter In Murder-Suicide Had Violent History, Bit Man’s Ear Off In Bar Fight

Kayden was a student at Edgewood Elementary School in Bucks County.

Police say she was killed by her father at his home in Manayunk over the weekend amid a custody battle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s