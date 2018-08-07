Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A vigil will be held Tuesday night for a young girl who was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Manayunk.

The body of 7-year-old Kayden Mancuso was found Monday morning at the home of her father, 41-year-old Jeffrey Mancuso. He was found dead in a second-floor bedroom from an apparent suicide.

A vigil will be held for Kayden at Edgewood Elementary School beginning at 7:30 p.m. Kayden would have been entering the second grade.

“Tonight we will unite as one to encourage, life, support, love and strengthen one another. A ceremonial candle lighting will take place at sunset to honor and memorialize the life of Kayden,” the school said in a statement.

Philadelphia police say Kayden was killed amid a “contentious custody battle.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Kayden’s funeral costs.