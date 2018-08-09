Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CVS is offering a new service to make seeing a doctor about health concerns more convenient.

The pharmacy chain just launched a new video platform that lets patients virtually chat with doctors around-the-clock from their smartphones.

“We’re excited to be able to bring this innovative care option to patients,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health.

Customers, ages 2 and above, can discuss treatment for minor illnesses, injuries or conditions.

Each patient must complete a health questionnaire before being matched to a board-certified health care provider licensed in their state. That health care provider will review the completed questionnaire with the patient’s medical history and proceed with the virtual, video visit.

The digital doctor service is available through the CVS Pharmacy app.

It costs $59 per visit.

Insurance coverage will be added to the app in the coming months.