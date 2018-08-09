Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — A bear cub is recovering after getting caught in California’s devastating wildfires. State wildlife officials are caring for the animal after she was found lying in ash, and unable to walk on her burned paws.

Veterinarians are using tilapia skins as bandages on her paws to speed up the healing process.

‘Drunk And Irritable’ Wasps Are Rampaging Through Britain, Experts Say

They hope to release the cub back into the wild once she gets better.

More than 14,000 firefighters are in California to help battle over a dozen wildfires burning across the state.

The so-called Holy Fire continues to scorch timber and brush in the Cleveland National Forest for a third day. The park is just northeast of San Diego.

The flames forced thousands of residents in nearby communities from their homes.

Charter School Says It Will Not Recite The Pledge Of Allegiance

Officials say this wildfire has burned at least 6,200 acres and is only 5 percent contained.