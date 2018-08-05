Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Efforts to protect animals and raise awareness of animal cruelty can sometimes fall on deaf ears. Sometimes, people need to see something to believe it with their own eyes and, in this instance, it comes in the size of a pint-sized pup named Wildwood.

During this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Jan Carabeo and Carol Erickson discuss a particularly heartbreaking instance of animal cruelty. Wildwood, a Shih-Tzu, was found on July 9, in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. She was found in a purse, inside of a bag, thrown out in the trash and left to die. Fortunately, a maintenance worker discovered her barely alive and contacted Tiny Paws Rescue. The PSPCA then took her and treated her at the shelter hospital to nurse her back to health – a journey she is still on. Erickson confidently asserts that this was a case of animal cruelty as there are numerous other measures one could have taken without throwing her out.

In efforts to raise more awareness, some Philadelphia Phillies players will join the PSPCA at Morgan’s Pier for Puppapalooza. They will also raise funds for the non-profit team. There will also be adoptable animals at the event.