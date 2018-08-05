Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ENGLAND (CBS) — A high school science teacher from Ohio is now a record holder after rowing solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Bryce Carlson arrived to an island off England on Saturday night after 38 days at sea.

‘This Illness Is Not Something That Disappears’: Demi Lovato Addresses Fans For First Time Since Apparent Overdose

The 37-year-old began his journey in Newfoundland, Canada, traveling 2,000 miles.

Carlson is now the fastest person to complete a west to east solo row. The previous record was 53 days.

Police: 8-Month-Old’s Body Found Floating In Manhattan’s East River

He is also the only American to ever complete the feat.