PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Another round of rainfall moved through Saturday morning will be making its way out of the region by the end of the day.
Saturday morning’s round brought some heavier pockets, especially to the north and western suburbs prompting flood warnings and advisories in many locations.
Local law enforcement even reported road closures due to street flooding in portions of the Lehigh Valley and even Berks County.
Below is a look at all the flooding and heavy rain reports from this morning.
The good news is that high pressure will be building in later Saturday and skies will gradually clear as sunshine returns for part two of the weekend.
All flood advisories and warnings are also expected to expire by this afternoon, but it’s possible some may be extended due to runoff so watch for updates.
A Hot And Steamy Weekend Is Ahead
The area is expected to stay mainly dry through the beginning of the upcoming work week before things turn unsettled once again.
THIS AFTERNOON — A Lingering Shower then Gradual Clearing. High 88
TONIGHT — Turning Mostly Clear and Quiet. Low 72
SUNDAY — Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 91
MONDAY — Hot with Sunshine and Patchy Clouds. High 92
TUESDAY — Hot with Some Sun and a Spotty Shower or T-storm. High 91
WEDNESDAY — Partly Cloudy with a Shower and Isolated T-Storm Possible. High 88
—————————
JERSEY SHORE:
THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Cloudy with a Shower or T-storm then Gradual Clearing. High 82
TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Quiet. Low 72
SUNDAY — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 86
OCEAN TEMP: 76-78°
———————————
POCONOS:
THIS AFTERNOON — Gradual Clearing. High 81
TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Cooler. Low 63
SUNDAY — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 84
