PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Another round of rainfall moved through Saturday morning will be making its way out of the region by the end of the day.

Saturday morning’s round brought some heavier pockets, especially to the north and western suburbs prompting flood warnings and advisories in many locations.

Local law enforcement even reported road closures due to street flooding in portions of the Lehigh Valley and even Berks County.

Below is a look at all the flooding and heavy rain reports from this morning.

The good news is that high pressure will be building in later Saturday and skies will gradually clear as sunshine returns for part two of the weekend.

All flood advisories and warnings are also expected to expire by this afternoon, but it’s possible some may be extended due to runoff so watch for updates.

The area is expected to stay mainly dry through the beginning of the upcoming work week before things turn unsettled once again.

FORECAST: