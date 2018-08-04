  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PM2017 PGA Championship Highlights: Justin Time
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather Blog

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Another round of rainfall moved through Saturday morning will be making its way out of the region by the end of the day.

Saturday morning’s round brought some heavier pockets, especially to the north and western suburbs prompting flood warnings and advisories in many locations.

Worst “Red Tide” Toxic Algae Bloom In Years Killing Turtles, Manatees In Florida

Local law enforcement even reported road closures due to street flooding in portions of the Lehigh Valley and even Berks County.

Below is a look at all the flooding and heavy rain reports from this morning.

epic Sunshine To Return Following Period Of Heavy Rainfall, Floods

Credit: CBS3.

The good news is that high pressure will be building in later Saturday and skies will gradually clear as sunshine returns for part two of the weekend.

All flood advisories and warnings are also expected to expire by this afternoon, but it’s possible some may be extended due to runoff so watch for updates.

A Hot And Steamy Weekend Is Ahead

The area is expected to stay mainly dry through the beginning of the upcoming work week before things turn unsettled once again.

Check back frequently with the Eyewitness Weather Team for you updated forecast and latest weather alerts and stay weather aware.

eww weather watcher 625x352 Sunshine To Return Following Period Of Heavy Rainfall, Floods

weatherapp philly 625x352 Sunshine To Return Following Period Of Heavy Rainfall, Floods

FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON — A Lingering Shower then Gradual Clearing. High 88

TONIGHT — Turning Mostly Clear and Quiet. Low 72

SUNDAY — Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 91

MONDAY — Hot with Sunshine and Patchy Clouds. High 92

TUESDAY — Hot with Some Sun and a Spotty Shower or T-storm. High 91

WEDNESDAY — Partly Cloudy with a Shower and Isolated T-Storm Possible. High 88
—————————
JERSEY SHORE:

THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Cloudy with a Shower or T-storm then Gradual Clearing. High 82

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Quiet. Low 72

SUNDAY — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 86

OCEAN TEMP: 76-78°
———————————
POCONOS:

THIS AFTERNOON — Gradual Clearing. High 81

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Cooler. Low 63

SUNDAY — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 84

Comments
  1. nafiseseyedbagher says:
    August 4, 2018 at 9:35 am

    so great for weather

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s