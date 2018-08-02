  • CBS 3On Air

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) – Chocolate and peanut butter lovers will soon have their very own ride at Hersheypark.

Hersheypark announced Thursday plans for a brand new interactive ride. The ride, “Reese’s Cupfusion,” will merge “the world’s love of chocolate and peanut butter with a dark ride experience and state-of-the-art, multi-level game player technology.”

Hersheypark says the love for Reese’s will be the center of it all.

The ride will engage sight, smell, touch and sound, all while players aim to earn points.

rcfvehicle Hersheypark Announces New Interactive Dark Ride: Reese’s Cupfusion

During the ride, the rider becomes a “Reese’s Agent Trainee at Reese’s Central.” As an agent, the players’ mission is to protect the Crystal Cup. Guests can unlock additional features and try to beat their score with every ride to become a Reese’s Legend in the Hall of Fame.

rcfamplifier Hersheypark Announces New Interactive Dark Ride: Reese’s Cupfusion

The new interactive attraction will be located in Founder’s Way and is expected to debut in summer 2019.

