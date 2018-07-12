Hershey Park 2018 Contest

Menu
FULL FORECAST
Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Entertainment
Top Spots
Top Spots
Travel
More
Travel
CBS Entertainment
Contests
News
All News
Local
Consumer
Business
Politics
HealthWatch
Tech
Entertainment
Blogs
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Allentown Officials Issue Warning After Rabid Skunk Captured
Allentown Animal Control snagged the skunk on the 1600 block of East Greenleaf Street.
Police: 1 Dead When Caravan Struck By Dump Truck In Burlington
Police responded to the accident at Route 130 and Columbus Road around 11 a.m.
Galleries
Gerald Henderson Charity Golf Invitational Cocktail Reception
13th Annual East Passyunk Car Show
More than 200 cars from hot rods, to antiques, to custom rides and motorcycles were on display in South Philadelphia.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Phillies
Eagles
Flyers
Sixers
College
PGA
ODDS
Shop Team Gear
Featured Sports
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies Acquire LHP Aaron Loup From Blue Jays
The Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Aaron Loup from the Toronto Blue Jays hours before the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday.
MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies Acquire All-Star Catcher Wilson Ramos From Rays
The Phillies have acquired All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays hours before the MLB Trade deadline.
Sports Podcasts
Angelo Cataldi And The Morning Team
Videos
All Videos
News
Weather
Watch Live
CBS3 KYW-TV Watch Live
Weather
FULL FORECAST
School Closings
News
Latest Videos
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Margate City's Most Luxurious Real Estate Rentals
Checkout the city's most lavish listings
What Does $700 Rent You In Atlantic City?
Get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Atlantic City with a budget of $700/month.
HQ2 Beachclub Reopens In Atlantic City
The poolside club features daybeds, a VIP lounge chair section and cabanas with TVs and their own mini-pools.
Nauti Donuts Opens In Ocean City With Coffee And Made-To-Order Treats
Want to create your own cake doughnut? This establishment breaks it down to three steps.
New Italian Restaurant Dolce Mare Debuts In Atlantic City
"Very robust flavors with a little bit of kick and fresh seafood. The ocean view from every angle makes this restaurant lovely to dine in!"
3 Solid Live Music Shows In Philly This Weekend
From a budding pop-synth duo to an acclaimed folk songstress, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Contests & More
Travel
New Bill In Congress To Set Minimum Seat Size On Planes
If you thought airplanes have been getting more cramped recently, you're right.
This Is Care-E, The Robot Airport Assistant Coming This Year
Care-E, a bright-blue "self-driving trolley," is being tested by the airline and will be rolled out at New York's JFK and San Francisco International airports sometime in 2018.
TSA Implements New Policy On Flying With Powdered Items
The TSA has implemented a new policy on flying with powdered items from cosmetics to baby formula.
Plane Tickets Are About To Get More Expensive
Flying to the beach may be more expensive this summer.
Contests
Hershey Park 2018 Contest
Enter Today!
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS 3
Watch Now
KYW- News At 5/6 PM
On Air Schedule:
5:00 PM
Eyewitness News at 5pm
6:00 PM
Eyewitness News at 6pm
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
7:00 PM
Inside Edition
7:30 PM
Entertainment Tonight
View All Programs
Sponsored By
Hershey Park 2018 Contest