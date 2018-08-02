Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The former president of a now suspended Temple University fraternity has been formally arraigned on sex assault charges. Ari Goldstein faced a judge in Philadelphia on Thursday morning.
10 People Displaced After Fire In Holmesburg
Goldstein is accused of assaulting a 19-year-old woman during a fraternity party at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house in February.
Goldstein has maintained his innocence.
The former president of a suspended Temple University fraternity will face a judge on Thursday.
Department Chain Becomes First Store In World To Launch Christmas Section With Over 4 Months To Go
Temple suspended the fraternity earlier this year.