Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The former president of a now suspended Temple University fraternity has been formally arraigned on sex assault charges. Ari Goldstein faced a judge in Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

10 People Displaced After Fire In Holmesburg

Goldstein is accused of assaulting a 19-year-old woman during a fraternity party at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house in February.

Goldstein has maintained his innocence.

The former president of a suspended Temple University fraternity will face a judge on Thursday.

Department Chain Becomes First Store In World To Launch Christmas Section With Over 4 Months To Go

Temple suspended the fraternity earlier this year.