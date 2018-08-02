  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMFamily Feud
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ari Goldstein, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The former president of a now suspended Temple University fraternity has been formally arraigned on sex assault charges. Ari Goldstein faced a judge in Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

10 People Displaced After Fire In Holmesburg 

Goldstein is accused of assaulting a 19-year-old woman during a fraternity party at the Alpha Epsilon Pi house in February.

Goldstein has maintained his innocence.

The former president of a suspended Temple University fraternity will face a judge on Thursday.

Department Chain Becomes First Store In World To Launch Christmas Section With Over 4 Months To Go

Temple suspended the fraternity earlier this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s