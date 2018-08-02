A detail view of the Christamas display windows of Selfridges in the lead up to Christmas on November 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

LONDON (CBS) — A department store chain in the United Kingdom is already in the Christmas spirit. ITV reports that Selfridges has become the first store in the world to unveil its Christmas section.

Despite the big day being over four months away, the chain’s shelves are already packed with items ranging from ornaments, tinsel and even neon signs.

Selfridges officials tell ITV that they saw record sales launching the Christmas shop over the summer, thanks, in part, to tourists.

“We have so many customers visiting from all over the world, eager to snap up festive decorations and souvenirs on their London summer holidays which they can’t buy at home,” Selfridges Christmas and home buyer Eleanor Gregory told ITV.

Gregory added, “Our summer Christmas shop launch simply addresses the growing demand for convenience Christmas shopping outside the traditional Christmas season.”