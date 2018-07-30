Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (CBS/AP) — Up to 10 people received medical help after a Spirit Airlines flight from New York to Florida was diverted to South Carolina after a chemical odor was noticed on board.

Spirit Airlines said Flight 779 left LaGuardia in New York City around 8:30 p.m. Thursday headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but was diverted to Myrtle Beach around 10 p.m.

“Spirit Airlines flight 779 with scheduled service from New York LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Myrtle Beach Thursday night after an odor developed in a section of the aircraft. A handful of Guests were checked out by medical professionals and have since been cleared to continue their journey. The source of the odor is being investigated, and a supplemental aircraft was sent to Myrtle Beach to pick up our Guests,” Spirit Airlines told CBS Miami in a statement.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Evans told news outlets between seven and 10 people complained of medical problems and one person was taken to a hospital.

About 220 passengers on the plane waited on the tarmac while fire officials searched the plane but found no hazardous materials. A passenger told CBS Miami that the plane smelled like smoke.

Spirit said a replacement aircraft with the passengers left Myrtle Beach around 3:30 a.m. Friday and arrived in Fort Lauderdale around 4:45 a.m.

