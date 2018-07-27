BREAKING:Woman Arrested After Brief Police Chase On I-95
MORTON, Pa. (CBS) – Just over a week after a fire ripped through a Catholic school in Delaware County, its teachers are asking for help to rebuild.

Massive flames tore through Our Lady of Angels Catholic School in Morton on July 19.

School officials say their teachers lost everything in their classrooms.

And with the upcoming school year fast-approaching, they’ve set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising enough money to replace their lost supplies.

At last check, they’ve raised almost $35,000, more than doubling their $15,000 goal.

