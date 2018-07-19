BREAKING:Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze At School In Delaware County
Credit: Joe Holden

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters are battling a massive multi-alarm fire on Thursday morning at a school in Delaware County.

It’s happening at Our Lady of Angels Regional School on the grounds of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church located on the 2100 block of Franklin Avenue in Morton.

CBS3 was on the scene as flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the school.

The fire has reached three alarms as of midnight.

“This is such a sad moment for the parish community. We’re grateful to the firefighters and all first responders on scene,” said a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Archdiocese.

Multiple sources tell CBS3’s Joe Holden that a new boiler was installed on Wednesday hours before the massive fire broke out.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Neighbors reported hearing a boom before the school went up in flames.

