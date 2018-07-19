Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters are battling a massive multi-alarm fire on Thursday morning at a school in Delaware County.

It’s happening at Our Lady of Angels Regional School on the grounds of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church located on the 2100 block of Franklin Avenue in Morton.

CBS3 was on the scene as flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the school.

BREAKING: Parish school at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Morton engulfed in flames @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/uNPMS9lTUQ — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 19, 2018

The fire has reached three alarms as of midnight.

“This is such a sad moment for the parish community. We’re grateful to the firefighters and all first responders on scene,” said a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Archdiocese.

Multiple sources tell CBS3’s Joe Holden that a new boiler was installed on Wednesday hours before the massive fire broke out.

UPDATE: Information from scene of OLPH school fire in Morton reveals firefighters have knocked down flames, there is significant damage to parts of school building @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sxgm34q1xw — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 19, 2018

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Neighbors reported hearing a boom before the school went up in flames.