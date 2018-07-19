Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MORTON, Pa. (CBS) — A Virgin Mary statue has now survived two separate church fires.

Monsignor John Savinski says this is the second time this statue at Our Lady of Angels school survived a raging fire. It was saved from a blaze at another church location in 1987. (photo/Jen McFalls) pic.twitter.com/SnFvGL6JmE — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) July 19, 2018

The Virgin Mary statue was outside the Our Lady of Angels Regional School on the grounds of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church when the massive blaze started. Monsignor John Savinski says that same statue was saved from a fire at another church location in 1987.

Clarification: This statue is outside of the school. Firefighters pulled a separate statue of Virgin Mary, gifted by the class of 2013, from inside the school during the blaze. @CBSPhilly — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) July 19, 2018

That wasn’t the only Virgin Mary statue that survived the fire. Firefighters saved a separate statue from inside the school before flames got to it.

Report: Scientists Conclude Editing DNA Of Babies ‘Morally Permissible’

“That is like a blessing. I can’t thank firemen enough that went back in there without thinking, ‘Oh yeah, let me just take a break.’ No, they just said, ‘OK, we’ll go back in for it,'” said former student Justin Wagner.

The graduating class of 2013, which was the first graduating class at the school, raised money to buy and donate that statue that was inside the school.

Salmonella Outbreak In 26 States Tied To Raw Turkey

Our Lady of Angels students will be moving to Cardinal O’Hara High School while the school is being rebuilt. Roughly 400 students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade attend the school, which was built in the 1950s.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the teachers rebuild after the fire.