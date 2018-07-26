Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “The 0-2 pitch. Swing and a miss, struck him out. The Philadelphia Phillies are 2008 world champions of baseball.” Those were the magical words uttered by Harry Kalas, and ten years later, the 2008 World Series champions will be back in Philadelphia to be honored at Citizens Bank Park in August.

More than two dozen players from the 2008 Phillies team will be recognized during pre-game ceremonies on Sunday, Aug. 5 prior to the game against the Miami Marlins. Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Brad Lidge, Carlos Ruiz, Pat Burrell, Jayson Werth, Jamie Moyer, Shane Victorino and Charlie Manuel are among those expected to take part in the tenth anniversary celebration.

Chase Utley Says Sons Wanted His Autograph After Series Against Phillies

All fans attending the Aug. 5 game will also get a Brad Lidge bobble figurine.

Also during alumni weekend, Victorino will retire as a Phillie on Friday, Aug. 3. The two-time All-Star will be honored prior to the game and will throw out the first pitch.

On Saturday, Aug. 4, former pitcher Roy Halladay and former general manager Pat Gillick will be inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame. Halladay tragically died in a small plane crash last November.

Phillies Fan Recalls Catching Home-Run Ball While Holding Baby

For more information on alumni weekend, click here.