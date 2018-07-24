PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 10: Fans attempt to catch a foul ball during the game bewteen the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies on June 10, 2014 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Photo credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Phillies fan made a remarkable catch during Monday night’s game against the Dodgers.

It was the bottom of the ninth inning when Phillie Maikel Franco hit his second home run of the game.

Video shows fans in the stands trying to catch the ball, but Phillies fan Dan Alvarez surprisingly snags the ball with one hand – all while holding a baby in the other arm!

Unfortunately, the Phillies lost to the Dodgers, 7-6.

But this isn’t the first time a father at a Phillies game has snagged a ball while holding a child. Last June, a dad in the stands grabbed a ball during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mid-4, #Phillies trail Toronto 8-0. But this happened earlier…so that was cool. pic.twitter.com/nUlnFVr9JE — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 17, 2016

And back in 2015, another dad caught a foul ball during a game against the Mets, with his baby strapped to his chest.