WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Southeast Pennsylvania And North/Central Delaware Until 8 A.M. Wednesday
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Phillies, Talkers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 10: Fans attempt to catch a foul ball during the game bewteen the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies on June 10, 2014 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)(Photo credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Phillies fan made a remarkable catch during Monday night’s game against the Dodgers.

It was the bottom of the ninth inning when Phillie Maikel Franco hit his second home run of the game.

Video shows fans in the stands trying to catch the ball, but Phillies fan Dan Alvarez surprisingly snags the ball with one hand – all while holding a baby in the other arm!

Unfortunately, the Phillies lost to the Dodgers, 7-6.

But this isn’t the first time a father at a Phillies game has snagged a ball while holding a child. Last June, a dad in the stands grabbed a ball during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

And back in 2015, another dad caught a foul ball during a game against the Mets, with his baby strapped to his chest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s