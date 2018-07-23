Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protests are planned as Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make two stops in Philadelphia on Monday.

He’ll be speaking at a tax policy event called “Tax Cuts To Put America First.”

The event is happening at the Sheraton Hotel in Center City, starting at 1:45 p.m.

Pence is then scheduled to host a fundraiser for US Senate candidate Lou Barletta at The Union League at 5 p.m.

Protesters are expected to be there dressed as handmaids from the Hulu show “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The show, based on a dystopian-themed novel by Margaret Atwood, is set in a totalitarian society that has overthrown the United States government.