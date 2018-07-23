WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Southeast Pennsylvania And Lehigh Valley Until 4 A.M. Tuesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protests are planned as Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make two stops in Philadelphia on Monday.

He’ll be speaking at a tax policy event called “Tax Cuts To Put America First.”

gettyimages 647275830 Protests Channeling The Handmaids Tale Planned Ahead Of Vice President Mike Pence’s Visit To Philadelphia

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The event is happening at the Sheraton Hotel in Center City, starting at 1:45 p.m.

Pence is then scheduled to host a fundraiser for US Senate candidate Lou Barletta at The Union League at 5 p.m.

Protesters are expected to be there dressed as handmaids from the Hulu show “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The show, based on a dystopian-themed novel by Margaret Atwood, is set in a totalitarian society that has overthrown the United States government.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s