PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia will keep the Made in America festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway despite saying last week they were going to relocate the two-day event. The reversal comes after Mayor Jim Kenney met with a ROC Nation official on Monday.

JUST IN: The Made In America Festival will stay in Philly and continue to be hosted on the Ben Franklin Parkway. pic.twitter.com/jswuxdsbBO — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) July 23, 2018

In a joint statement, Kenney and ROC Nation said that “both parties have agreed to continue to host the festival along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and are committed to addressing operational and community challenges associated with this large-scale event.”

“I am greatly appreciative of everything that Made in America has done for the City of Philadelphia and I remain committed to its continued success. The Made in America festival belongs in Philadelphia – the birthplace of our country – and I’m optimistic that we can turn an unfortunate misunderstanding into a positive outcome and even stronger event. I look forward to working with Roc Nation and Live Nation, and maintaining this Philadelphia tradition for years to come,” Kenney said in a statement.

The controversy over the festival erupted last week when the city said they were going to move it from the parkway. That caused Jay-Z to release a statement, criticizing the decision.

“We are disappointed that the Mayor of the City of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue or proper communication. It signifies zero appreciation for what Made In America has built alongside the phenomenal citizens of this city,” Jay-Z said in a statement, adding that the city allegedly tried to stop this year’s event. “In fact, this administration immediately greeted us with a legal letter trying to stop the 2018 event.”

Kenney initially cited logistical difficulties on the parkway as one reason why it was decided that the concert should move, adding that a communication error between the city and the show’s producer, ROC Nation, may have led Jay-Z to feeling blindsided.

“There are some operational difficulties on the parkway because of how long it takes to set up and take down. We were in conversation with people who we thought were communicating that to ROC Nation and Jay-Z. Apparently, they weren’t,” the mayor said.

“We are happy to announce the Made in America festival will continue at the heart of the Philadelphia, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for many years to come. After a candid and constructive discussion with the Mayor, we are confident any miscommunication is corrected, and we are proactively addressing any concerns. We are committed to bringing the best experience possible to Philadelphians and all music lovers as well as the continuing prosperity of the city,” said Desiree Perez, chief operating officer of ROC Nation.