WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – It’s been a soggy Saturday in parts of New Jersey.

Some roadways in Wildwood were underwater Saturday evening.

Wind-whipped rain could also be seen pounding down on Wildwood Crest during the afternoon.

Video in the area shows a biker struggling to make his way down the road, as his poncho blows around him

Further north, it was an even wetter scene. Cars and bikes could be seen splashing through the flooded intersection of Pacific and Spicer Avenues.

Wildwood Police said the George Redding Bridge closed around 5 p.m. due to flooding.

The George Redding Bridge is currently closed due to flooding. — Wildwood Police Dept (@WildwoodPD) July 21, 2018

There currently is a flash flood watch for Philadelphia, surrounding counties, Berks County, South Jersey and Delaware until 6 a.m. Sunday

