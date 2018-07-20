  • CBS 3On Air

WASHINGTON (CBS) — A unique Starbucks is getting ready to open in Washington, D.C., as all the workers there are required to be proficient in sign language.

The Starbucks location is close to Gallaudet University — the world’s only liberal arts institution of higher learning for the deaf.

Starbucks says at least 20 deaf and hard-of-hearing employees will be hired for the so-called “signing store” location.

It’s due to open in October.

