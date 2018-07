Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rutgers University is raising tuition, again.

The university’s board of governors voted yesterday to raise tuition by 2.3 percent, or about $337.

If you take tuition, plus room and board, the average undergrad at the New Brunswick campus will pay about $28,000 for the 2018-2019 school year.

Rutgers has hiked tuition each year since 2014.