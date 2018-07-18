Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jay-Z is firing back after the City of Philadelphia announced that the Made in America festival will no longer be on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway after this year.

The hip-hop artist and festival founder said in a statement that he is “disappointed” in Mayor Jim Kenney over the decision. The two-day Made in America event has been located on the parkway since 2012.

“We are disappointed that the Mayor of the City of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue or proper communication. It signifies zero appreciation for what Made In America has built alongside the phenomenal citizens of this city,” said Jay-Z, adding that the city allegedly tried to stop this year’s event.

“In fact, this administration immediately greeted us with a legal letter trying to stop the 2018 event.”

A city spokesperson told Eyewitness News on Tuesday that a festival on the scale of Made in America “may no longer be necessary” at the parkway location.

“When the festival first started, it was intended to provide a unique attraction to the city on the otherwise quiet Labor Day weekend,” a city spokesperson told Eyewitness News. “Over the years, tourism has grown overall and the need for an event of this scale at this location may no longer be necessary.”

In his statement, Jay-Z says the festival helped give Philadelphia a bump in tourism.

“The city is right, in one respect, the first Made In America festival took place when there was a great need for tourism. By their admission, the festival first started as a ‘unique attraction to the City on an otherwise quiet Labor Day weekend. Over the years, tourism has grown overall.’ Our question is, ‘How do you think that tourism grew, Mayor Kenney?’” Jay-Z said.

The rapper continued, “We consider this stance a failure on the Mayor’s part. Is this an accurate representation of how he and his administration treat partners that economically benefit his city? Do they regularly reject minority-owned businesses that want to continue to thrive and grow alongside his city’s people?”

According to the city, they will continue working with Made in America and producers Roc Nation to scout a new festival location within Philadelphia for 2019.