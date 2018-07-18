Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video of a passenger on a plane struggling with a piece of luggage has gone viral.

The video shows a man having a really hard time shoving his luggage into the overhead compartment.

The man tries to squeeze his suitcase the wrong way into the overhead compartment several times, without success.

A flight attendant eventually shows up and suggests turning the suitcase the other way.