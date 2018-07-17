Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Things are heating up Tuesday morning across the Delaware Valley. Scattered severe thunderstorms are on tap for the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday night.

Walking outside on Tuesday, you’ll find warm temperatures with humidity on the rise yet again.

It feels very muggy outside but that will change after a cold front sweeps through the area later Tuesday night.

The cold front will bring with it a chance for scattered severe thunderstorms and a Slight Risk for severe weather has been issued for the entire region.

The storms will reach the Poconos and Lehigh Valley by around 3 p.m. and continue through the evening.

In the city and the surrounding suburbs, the storms will move in after 3 p.m. with the best chance for the heavier thunderstorms coming between 5-7p.m.

These storms will move through southern portions of our area including southern New Jersey and Delaware after approximately 5 p.m. The storms will wrap up by about 11 p.m. in the city and just after midnight in southern portions of New Jersey.

These scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will bring a few threats along with them including locally heavy rain leading to flash flooding in some locations. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the I-95 corridor until Midnight Tuesday.

The threat for gusty winds is also likely with some of the stronger thunderstorms. As always with thunderstorms, the lightning threat will be elevated across the region.

This is a developing situation make sure you are staying up to the minute on your forecast when you head out the door Tuesday afternoon.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT — Showers and Thunderstorms Possible Until Midnight, Then Quickly Clearing Skies. Low 70

TOMORROW — Sunny and More Comfortable. High 87

THURSDAY — Sunny and Fantastic. High 85

FRIDAY — Mostly Sunny, Staying Nice. High 88

SATURDAY — Sun and Clouds, PM Shower or Thunderstorm. High 85

—————————

JERSEY SHORE:

THIS AFTERNOON — Sun and Clouds, Thunderstorms Develop After 5PM. High 87

TONIGHT — Overcast, Lingering Showers or Storms Until 3AM, Then Clearing Skies. Low 69

TOMORROW — Sunny and Very Nice. High 85

OCEAN TEMP: 74-76°

——————————-

POCONOS:

THIS AFTERNOON — Partly Cloudy, Showers and Thunderstorms Likely After 2PM. High 78

TONIGHT — Mostly Cloudy, Lingering Showers or Storms Until 11PM. Low 57

TOMORROW — Sunny and Beautiful. High 76