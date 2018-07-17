Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Cumberland County are investigating the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl, who was struck by a stray bullet while in her home early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired near Church and Elmer Streets in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m.

She was transported to Inspira Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival, according to authorities.

Officers found a another crime scene about a block away from the fatal shooting, near the intersection of Elmer and Walnut Streets, where authorities say several shots were fired, hitting multiple vehicles and the home of the 9-year-old victim.

Police say the the bullet entered through the rear wall of the home and hit the young girl as she was in the neighboring room where the bullet struck.

Anyone with information in regard to the shooting is asked to contact Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.