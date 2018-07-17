WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs From 11 A.M. Until Midnight
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: Meredith Caruso

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A local woman is looking to return a wedding band she found while tubing in the Delaware River.

Meredith Caruso says she was on trip with Bucks County Tube Rentals when she found the band wedged between two rocks.

Cape May Police Post ‘Mugshot’ Of Pug That Ran Away From Home 

She posted a photo of the ring on Facebook in hopes of finding its owner.

“I know it’s a long shot but would love if this ring found its owner! PLEASE SHARE!!” posted Caruso.

The image shows the date “4-26-80” engraved on the inside of the band. She says initials are also engraved.

Teen Defies Odds After Immigrating To US, Becomes First In Family To Attend College 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s