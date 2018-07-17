PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vendors better hold-off on printing those Manny Machado Phillies t-shirts. There appears to be a twist in the sweepstakes.

On Monday night, it was widely reported that the Phillies had the best chance of landing the Baltimore third baseman in a trade.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Buster Olney is saying the Dodgers are the front-runners.

Sources: The Orioles have structure of a deal in place, and are going through the medicals/paperwork portion of the transaction. Dodgers have been very invested in their pursuit of Machado, as have the Phillies and other teams, but this in not finished yet. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 17, 2018

Olney says Baltimore has the structure of a deal in place, as the O’s are now looking over the medical records of prospects involved in the trade.

Machado will play in his fourth career All-Star game Tuesday night.

Rumors have linked him to multiple teams and his teammates are having fun with it.

Meanwhile, the Phils may also have their eyes on Toronto left-hander J.A. Happ.

The 35-year-old becomes a free agent at the end of the season and he’s on the trading block.

The 12-year vet spent his first three seasons in Philly. Tonight, he makes his first All-Star game appearance.