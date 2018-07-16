Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Baltimore Oriole Manny Machado could reportedly become a Philadelphia Phillie come Wednesday.

Joe Giglio of WIP is reporting that Machado will be traded to the Phillies on Wednesday morning.

“Manny to the Phillies come Wednesday morning,” reports Giglio, citing a friend in the industry with a source embedded inside the Orioles organization.

“Offer is worse than both the Yankees and Dodgers – Andy MacPhail is a magician,” another one of Giglio’s texts apparently read from his source.

Here's the open to today's show w/@JonMarksMedia on Manny Machado, what I've heard out of Baltimore and what a blockbuster could mean for the Phillies. https://t.co/Tuj35WDDKt — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) July 16, 2018

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about where Machado would end up as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline looms. As of Sunday night, the Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers were rumored to be in the lead to acquire the 26-year-old shortstop.

Machado was drafted by the Orioles with the third overall pick in 2010 and has been a starter in Baltimore since 2012. His contract expires after this season.

Machado will represent the Orioles during Tuesday night’s All-Star game.

He’s hitting 315 with 24 homers and 65 RBIs and would be a significant upgrade for the Phillies offense.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)