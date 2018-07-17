Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Build-A-Bear is bringing back its “Pay Your Age” promotion, but with a catch this time.

Therapy Featuring Snake Massages Growing In Popularity

Off the chaotic “Pay Your Age Day” that happened last week, Build-A-Bear announced Tuesday they are offering those 14 and under who visit a store with a bonus club member to pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month.

This latest promotion comes after stores had to pull the plug last week on “Pay Your Age Day” when crowds got too big.

Build-A-Bear said in a statement that they were offering vouchers to disappointed customers, adding “we could not have predicted this unprecedented reaction.”

Where Does Philadelphia Rank Among Best Cities For First-Time Home Buyers?

Build-A-Bear called the response to its sale overwhelming and unprecedented in its 21-year history.