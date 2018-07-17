WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia And Surrounding Suburbs Until Midnight
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Build-A-Bear is bringing back its “Pay Your Age” promotion, but with a catch this time.

Off the chaotic “Pay Your Age Day” that happened last week, Build-A-Bear announced Tuesday they are offering those 14 and under who visit a store with a bonus club member to pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month.

This latest promotion comes after stores had to pull the plug last week on “Pay Your Age Day” when crowds got too big.

Build-A-Bear said in a statement that they were offering vouchers to disappointed customers, adding “we could not have predicted this unprecedented reaction.”

Build-A-Bear called the response to its sale overwhelming and unprecedented in its 21-year history.

