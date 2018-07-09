Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Build-A-Bear is featuring “Pay Your Age Day” this Thursday. It’s a special offer for Bonus Club members. If you’re not a Bonus Club member, it’s free to join and can be done online or in-store.

This special offer is in-store only and does not extend past July 12. The limit is one per guest, with a minimum price of $1.

Guests may pay the age of any and all children who are with them in the store.

The maximum price is $29, so all guests over 29 years old are only required to pay $29 for a furry friend valued at $35.

Guests also have the option of buying a furry friend unstuffed and bringing it back to the workshop to stuff it at another time.

If you can’t make it to “Pay Your Age Day,” don’t worry. Build-A-Bear will be offering future exclusive online deals, but this special offer is only available in the workshop.